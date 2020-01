MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Shiras Planetarium offers many educational and fun interactive shows for people of all ages in the Upper Peninsula.

It’s located in Marquette Senior High School with lasting around 30 – 45 minutes.

Becky LaBrecque, the Director of the Shiras Planetarium spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the planetarium and some of their upcoming shows.

For more information on the Shiras Planetarium, click here.