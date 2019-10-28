Shooting at Lansing party leaves 1 dead, 4 others wounded

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — One man has been slain and four other people wounded during a shooting at a party at a Lansing home.

Lansing police say 22-year-old Tayveon Williams of Jackson died at a hospital following the early Sunday morning shooting.

Victims were found inside and outside the home. An 18-year-old Lansing woman and a 22-year-old Jackson man were listed in stable condition at a hospital. A 21-year-old Lansing man and 29-year-old Lansing woman have been treated at hospitals and released.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random. No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

