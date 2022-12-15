WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Waukesha were greeted with gunfire when they did a well-being check on a woman.

The Waukesha Police Department released information about an officer-involved shooting that happened on December 14. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Oakdale Drive for a well-being check.

Officers met with the landlord who reportedly asked for police help while speaking with a tenant who was displaying ‘erratic behavior’. The officers ended up checking out the house with the landlord.

When the officers went down to the basement, a female suspect allegedly fired at the officers. An officer with the Waukesha Police Department was hit by gunfire.

The officer that was shot reportedly fired back and hit the woman. The Waukesha Police Department Deployable Technology Unit responded to the scene and used unmanned aerial vehicles to find the suspect in the basement.

Officers went into the residence and found the woman dead in the basement. A firearm was reportedly recovered at the scene. Authorities mentioned that it was not immediately clear if it was police gunfire that killed her. An autopsy will be done.

The department says two officers were victims, both of which were men. One of the officers is 44 years old with 21 years of service, and the other is 38 years old with 12 years of service.

Both officers were reportedly treated and in ‘good’ condition. The officer that was shot was wearing a ballistic vest, ‘which was effective’.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, led by the Greenfield Police Department will investigate the incident.

Officials say the investigation is ‘very fluid’, but the initial information reportedly showed the officers acted within state statutes and department policy.

The identity of the woman was not released at this time. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

The Associated Press contributed to this story