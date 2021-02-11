Shorted by feds, MI to have fewer vaccination appts next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state health department will need to address a shortage in allocated second doses of COVID-19 vaccines after federal level didn’t deliver on anticipated shipments.

The necessary shift will mean fewer first-dose appointments available in Michigan next week — specifically, about 37,300 fewer, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

A spokesperson explained those shots will need to be subtracted from the state’s first-dose allocation “to ensure complete vaccination for people due for their second dose.”

The problem dates back to last month, when the federal government’s vaccine task force Operation Warp Speed announced it would release doses previously held specifically for second-dose appointments in its last briefing before the Biden administration took over.

“Operation Warp Speed did the right thing and sent those doses, so local health care providers thought, ‘Ah, there’s more vaccine coming and I have these second doses, I can go ahead and use them. It’s lifesaving medication. I’m not going to sit on it,'” Mid-Michigan District Health Officer Marcus Cheatham explained to News 8. “And there just weren’t very many doses and now (MDHHS) is scrambling. They’re looking for first doses all over the state to replace the missing second doses.”

Cheatham’s health department didn’t take that approach, but it will receive a smaller shipment next week to help offset the problem.

For context, Cheatham explained there are about 40,000 people currently eligible for vaccination across the three counties his district covers: Clinton, Gratiot and Montcalm.

MMHDHD has recently received an average of 3,000 doses per week, 2,000 of which are specified to be used as first doses.

Next week, Cheatham said, MMDHD will only be able to offer about 1,200 first appointments across all providers.

“We’re doing our best to manage the situation,” he added. “We still think it’s the right thing for them to borrow that from us because people get much better immunity if they get that second shot on time and then just, hopefully, we will (receive more) later.”

This is the full statement from MDHHS on the matter:

“All partners in this vaccination effort, the state health department, local health departments, tribes, hospitals, pharmacies, federally qualified health care facilities, and others, are eager to initiate and complete vaccination for as many vulnerable people as possible. The second dose is needed for Pfizer and Moderna to be completely vaccinated against this virus and it is crucial that everyone with a first dose be able to obtain a second dose. “MDHHS, with assistance from MING, queried local health departments and hospitals regarding need for second dose vaccines. We are addressing any shortages in second doses in the orders we are placing for shipment next week. About 37,300 doses from the “first dose” allocation will need to be used to ensure complete vaccination for individuals who are due for a second dose. Our total allocation for first doses next week is 160,600 doses (62,400 Pfizer, 98,200 Moderna).” MDHHS

Separately, a spokesperson shared second-dose allocation for Michigan next week will include 63,000 Moderna and 57,525 Pfizer doses.

Confirmation of the issue came as representatives from Pfizer were among people presenting before the state Senate Committee on Health Policy and Human Services Thursday afternoon. The presentation included promising takeaways:

First, Pfizer should be able to fulfill its contract for 200 million doses in the United States two months ahead of schedule, which would be by the end of May.

Second, the current vaccine appears to be protecting against the B.1.1.7 variant, initially identified in the United Kingdom, that continues to spread across the country and in Michigan.

Third, patients can go six weeks between shots and still build a stronger response against the virus. Though providers will still aim to administer the second dose within three or four weeks, problems in the supply chain shouldn’t impact efforts toward herd immunity.