SPALDING, Mich. (WJMN) — One of the a dwindling number of animal hospitals providing 24/7 emergency care restricted its services at the beginning of 2024, leaving some pet owners in the Upper Peninsula — like John Treist and his family — feeling helpless when an unexpected tragedy strikes.

The announcement from the Iron Mountain Animal Hospital was preceded by the Animal Medical Center of Marquette, which ended its emergency services in 2023 due to a lack of staffing.

On its website, AMC says you can leave a message for staff to review at 7 a.m. the next day. Otherwise, they say Blue Pearl in Appleton, WI is the closest animal hospital with 24/7 emergency services. For people in Marquette, that’s about a 4-hour drive.

Now, that’s where staff at IMAH also refer pet owners. For people in Iron Mountain, it’s still a 2-hour drive, and the latest sign of the waning veterinary work force in the area.

“I heard a screech”

John Triest had just gotten back to his home in Spalding, about to turn in for the night after getting a minor surgical procedure done in Marquette. It was just after 6 p.m. and dark when he let Milo outside to go to the bathroom before going to sleep.

Triest thinks in the moments he was turning to the door to let them both back inside, his 3-year-old Labradoodle, Milo, bolted into the street, running after an animal and into the way of a passing car.

“…he came limping back in the yard and I could see blood on him,” Triest said. “He kind of hobbled into the porch. And when he came in, I saw the extent of his injury. I mean, his leg had a compound fracture. There was exposed bone through the skin and his paw was facing the wrong way.”

Having already taken pain medication for his surgical wound, Triest called his daughter Megan Knick and ex-wife Jane Triest for help.

“I got here and Milo was laying at his feet, and Janie and I started making calls… and we couldn’t find any help,” Knick said.

This happened just days before the new year, which is when the Iron Mountain Animal Hospital — what would have been the closest emergency clinic — was set to officially stop 24/7 on-call emergency service.

We’re told they still do everything they can for patients who arrive before closing, but now, like most other vet clinics in the U.P. they refer after-hours patients to Blue Pearl in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Depending on where you are, that’s a 2-4 hour drive.

After over two-dozen phone calls, Megan and Jane found that even then, availability in Appleton is not a guarantee.

“The Appleton animal hospital when we called that night, said, ‘we just can’t take any more tonight. We have people that have been sitting here 10 to 12 hours waiting to be seen, you know, but you can come in the morning,” Knick said.

Finding no other option, they decided to wait it out overnight and finally got Milo care at the Appleton clinic the next day.

“So you’re talking 17, 18 hours of suffering because we couldn’t find emergency care,” Triest said.

Due to the severity of the damage and amount of time the wound was exposed, Milo had to have his leg amputated. But by the veterinarian’s skill and Milo’s luck (plus about $9,000 paid by Triest—here is a link to their GoFundMe for the bill), he was alive.

John and his family are beyond happy to still have their companion, but say their experience makes them concerned for others who might deal with an emergency where timing is even more crucial.

“I was not aware [of the difficulty of finding after-hours care]… and sadly there’s a lot of other people out there making the same assumptions I made before this happened. Well unfortunately it took almost losing my dog to find out that answer,” said Triest.

One example of a larger problem

The U.P. is just one of several regions across the US feeling the pain of scarce vet care, with the south and southwest also in serious need. Dr. Rena Carlson with the American Veterinary Medical Association says many clinics limit their 24/7 services in an effort to prevent turnover, and keep a bad situation from getting worse.

Click here to see the full interactive map.

“Once you start having that turnover it actually increases stress,” said Dr. Carlson, “because the experienced people experience more of the burden as other people are getting up to speed… so retention at this point is a big factor in our workforce challenges.”

Closer to home

We spoke with Dr. Brian Scott, who owns the Iron Mountain Animal Hospital. He said that’s exactly why they changed their policy.

Dr. Scott told Local 3 that being one of the few remaining clinics in the area to offer the emergency service, his staff would get calls from hours away—and for a team already working overtime, the workload became unsustainable. On top of that, higher-paying jobs closer to big cities that don’t require employees to to be on-call make it an uphill battle to attract new talent to the region.

Dr. Scott said without the ability to maintain a staff they wouldn’t be able to help anyone, and that they are doing their best to balance the needs of all their clients by simply trying to keep people working at the clinic.

Plus, he says despite the policy change he and his team are still working long hours to care for every pet they can, which is something John says he can’t imagine doing day-to-day.

“Like I said, that hospital we were at—I don’t know how they do that every day… it’s like with an E.R. doctor or an E.R. nurse… it’s the same thing with veterinarians. It’s not something I could do.”

Moving forward

As for Milo, John says his recovery is going better than expected. “Dogs that lose their legs adapt really well, surprisingly well, I found that out a day or two after he was out of the hospital… I had him out in the back yard, keeping an eye on him… then I turn my back and he goes ‘zip!’ right by me on half a trot, like, ‘really?’ He just lost his leg, like, the day before.”

Several professionals have told us the best thing you can do to be prepared is to build a relationship with a veterinarian before an emergency, and make sure you know where the nearest 24/7 emergency center is near you. The Iron Mountain Animal Hospital also offers an over-the-phone triage service you can call to help figure out how severe your pet’s health problem is.