WASHINGTON D.C. (WJMN) – Dianne’s Fine Desserts of Newburyport, MA has recalled 1,480 trays of Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownies due to a mis-pack that has resulted in undeclared pecans.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans are at risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the product which was distributed through Gordon Food Service retail and wholesale stores in Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The products being recalled are GFS item #541850, Sienna Chocolate Turtle Brownies, that contain pecans, but may be labeled as GFS item #226240 Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownies, that do not contain pecans. The impacted lot is 6Z1L24. The brownies can be identified by the name and product image on the tray, which is 16.5 by 12.5 by 2 inches in size. The lot code is labeled on the top of the tray.

A customer complained that the product contained pecans in packaging that did not reveal the presence of pecans. The recall was initiated and a subsequent investigation indicates the problem occurred due to a temporary breakdown in the labeling process. Consumers that have purchased the product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact customer service between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST, Monday – Friday here: