MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - Paul Girard was found stabbed to death on Presque Isle Park in the early morning hours of September 30, 1988. This week we learned there are two persons of interest in this case, and a sketch released of one of them.

Hank Steede was the original detective in charge of solving Paul Girard's death. Steede says he still remembers the day vividly.