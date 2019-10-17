Signing a ribbon supports the fight against breast cancer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Whether you put your name, a loved one, someone you’ve lost, or someone in the middle of battling breast cancer, a little ink can go a long way. You don’t have to buy anything, but when you put a name on a pink ribbon at Marthaler of Marquette, you are making a difference.

Every time a ribbon goes up, Marthaler is donating five dollars to Superior Health Foundation and Pink Power. As of Thursday, enough people have come in to help them raise at least three hundred dollars for the effort.

There is still time to stop when you drive by Baraga Avenue in Marquette. They are accepting signatures through the end of October. Donations will be split between Pink Power and Superior Health Foundation.

On Friday, October 18, The groups involved are coming together for a celebration at Marthaler. Along with pink food, drinks, and gift basket giveaways, organizers are hoping this will draw people in to see how many families in the community are affected by breast cancer and consider adding another ribbon to the window. The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When we talked with people from Marthaler, they say the fight is personal for many of their staff. From the service center to the sale room, they know people who have fought, lost, and survived the disease. They hope the public will join them on Friday and through the rest of the month to drive cancer out.