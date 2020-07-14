Silver Creek Church to host Feeding America West Michigan mobile food distribution Thursday, July 16

HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food distribution event on Thursday, July 16 from 3:00 p.m – 6:00 p.m.

This will be a drive-thru event so participants are asked to follow the directions given by the parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle. It is not necessary to bring any containers to this event.

Pastor Kevin Taylor spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Taylor says there is no requirement or proof of food insecurity in order to pick up needed items.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Anyone with questions is asked to call (906)249-1715.