Silver Creek Church’s ‘Serve Week’ starts with roofing project

ISHPEMING — Volunteers from the Silver Creek Church are doing good deeds all this week.

Their 2019 ‘Serve Week’ kicked off by helping a family in Ishpeming repair their roof.

This week the church will be helping with various projects in Marquette County from sorting new clothes for Silver Creek Thrift, doing playground work at Cherry Creek Elementary School, as well as preparing and serving meals at the Warming Center.

Kevin Taylor, Lead Pastor at Silver Creek Church says, “This is an opportunity to encourage people to serve the needs of other people in the community.”

The Church says this service is important to them because it follows the words and examples of Jesus.

Taylor continues, “It’s really important to get our eyes off of ourselves and help other people, and we believe by doing so we will really enrich our lives as well as those that we serve.”

The church says anyone is welcome to help and volunteer.

‘Serve Week’ ends Friday, July 19 with a Feeding America food distribution event.