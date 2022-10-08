GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Oconto County on Friday night that resulted in the death of the driver.

According to a Facebook post by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. on October 7 on Old 22 Road at Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett.

When deputies arrived they noticed one vehicle on fire in a ‘wooded area adjacent to the ditch.’ An initial investigation shows that the vehicle was going west on Old 22 Road before entering the ditch near Finnegan Lake Lane.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, deputies are withholding the name of the victim until notification of the family.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Gillett Police Department, the Town of Gillett Fire Department, City of Gillett Fire Department, and the Gillett Area Ambulance Service. An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

