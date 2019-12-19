Single vehicle crash kills one Champion man

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post are investigating a one vehicle fatal traffic crash.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18 on west bound US-41 just east of County Rd. FX (Wolf Lake Rd.) in Humbolt Township.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 61-year-old man from Champion drove off of the right side of the roadway and came to rest on the driver side.

Bystanders found the man unresponsive as did troopers who arrived on scene. EMS transported the man to UPHS where he was pronounced dead. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

Troopers were assisted in the investigation by Humbolt Twp. Fire Department, UPHS Paramedics, first responders and bystanders.