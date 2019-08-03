Sit less, move more

The following is information from UP Health System’s Rehab Services

MARQUETTE — How long have you been sitting today? Sitting to eat your meals, sitting at your desk at work, sitting in your car throughout the day – it all adds up. Research has shown that sitting less is important to the health of your heart, muscles, joints, mind, and body.

Before starting any exercise or activity program, please consult with your healthcare provider. The latest research suggests the following guidelines:



-Adults ages 18-64 should aim to get 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75-150 minutes of vigorous exercise per week, along with two days of strength training.



-Adults ages 65 and older should aim for similar minutes as adults ages 18-64 as tolerated. These individuals should also take part in balance training to reduce fall risk as well as strength training and aerobic conditioning.



-Women who are pregnant and postpartum should try to exercise at a moderate intensity for 150 minutes per week. If they were vigorously exercising before becoming pregnant, they may continue to do this after speaking with their healthcare provider about exercise.



-Adults with chronic conditions or disabilities should consult with their healthcare provider first. They should try to meet the strength training and aerobic guidelines of adults ages 18 to 64 as tolerated.



We have learned that even small amounts of exercise can lead to health improvement. Even short amounts of exercise such as 1-3 minute bouts of stair climbing, walking uphill, or carrying heavy groceries can lead to healthy changes.

Light activity such as slow walking and low-level housework can contribute to meeting physical activity recommendations.