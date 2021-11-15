Sixth-ever Packers stock sale to start Nov. 16, 300,000 shares to be offered

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Christmas may come early for Packer fans who want to become owners, as the team announced some details of the team’s stock offering.

Here is all the information that was released:

The price per share will be $300, and there will be a handling fee

The offering will initially be limitjed to people in the United States, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virigin Islands

Shares can be purchased online

Only individiuals (including spouses as joint tenants) can purchase chares, and shares can be bought as gifts for other indiviudals

300,000 shares will be offered

No one can buy more than 200 shares (counting any shares that the person bought in the 1997-1998 and 2011-2012 offerings)

Offering will continue until Feb. 25, 2022

Some quick math shows that the team will generate $90,000,000 (300,000 shares x $300 per share), which does not include the handling fee.

Officials say that while not all the details are released, more information will be available tomorrow at the Packers website.

“While we are not yet in a position to fully discuss the offering, we do have some initial information that we can share for fans to consider. We look forward to formally launching the offering tomorrow,” says Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

The team also wanted to make fans aware of the following information:

Stock in the Packes does not constitute an investment in ‘stock’ in the common sense of the term

The Packers will have no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase the stock

Anyone considering to purchase the stock should not do so to make a profit or recieve a divident or tax deduction or any othe economic benefits

Any offering of Packers stock will only be made through an offering document

The Packers believe offerees and purchasers of Packers stock will not get the protection of securities laws with respec to any offering or sale of Packers stock

The Packers bylaws and NFL rules severly restrict transfers of Packers stock

There will be a press conference at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 that will be streamed on the Packers website.