CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) — A small earthquake was detected early Sunday morning in Forest County, Wisconsin, between Mole Lake and Lake Metonga in the Crandon area.

According to both the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the Crandon Fire Department, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake rumbled the Crandon area on January 7.

Officials with the Crandon Fire Department stated the following, “The rumbling and shaking we had early this morning appears to have been a small earthquake located deep underground between Mole Lake and Lake Metonga near the Crandon Airport.”

About 150 people responded to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” survey, with the furthest responder reporting feeling the shake nearly 50 miles away.

