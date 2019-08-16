SNBT contributes to South Shore Fishing Association

STEPHENSON — The Stephenson National Bank & Trust (SNBT) recently provided assistance to the South Shore Fishing Association (SSFA) and its mission.

Pictured is SNBT Trust Officer Heather Addison presenting a check to Daniel Bianchi of the SSFA. The SSFA promotes the health of the Lake Superior Fishery and provides fishing opportunities to all, including special activities and tournaments for Veterans and Youth.

More information, including membership details, may be found at https://southshorefishing.com or by calling the SSFA President Todd Scott at 906-361-9992.