Snow, rain, ice, and flooding: The Winter storm to end 2019

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following a Sunday full of rain and freezing rain in parts of the Upper Peninsula, conditions changed from rain to snow early Monday Morning.

Roads in Marquette Township were observed as slush covered around 7:00 a.m. By 9:00 a.m. vehicle windshields and windows were covered and the parking lots that were visible over the weekend started to get buried in a fresh blanket of new snow.

Numerous plows have been spotted along US-41 along with front loaders and other removal equipment in parking lots.

Emergency officials in Mackinac County

Clark & Marquette Twp’s in Mackinac County say 3 Mile Road between Polglese and Rockview Roads was closed due to multiple trees and power lines including a power pole down in the area. Cloverland Electric crews responded to the scene.

A common culprit for changing travel conditions, The Mackinac Bridge. You can keep up with the latest developments here.

The high wind warning on the #MackinacBridge has been cleared. Have a safe and pleasant trip! — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) December 30, 2019

The National Weather Service in Marquette is saying flooding and erosion along the lakeshore in Keweenaw, Ontonagon, and Houghton counties.

Rain has started to switch over to snow already this morning. As precipitation becomes all snow and picks up in intensity through early morning, expect conditions to deteriorate rapidly! Lingering snow into mid-day Tuesday is expected across the NW snow belts. #906wx pic.twitter.com/2mlqi5LXkZ — NWS Marquette (@NWSMarquette) December 30, 2019

With most schools still on Winter break, a lot of people are staying inside and staying safe. From Manistique to Iron River and up to Calumet, our Facebook group, the 906 weather watchers having been sharing their pictures.