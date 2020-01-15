Snowfest at NMU celebrates outdoor winter activities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Students at Northern Michigan University got a little taste of what winter activities the U.P. has to offer at their annual Snowfest event on Wednesday.

Through a partnership with the Noquemanon Trail Network, NMU is able to rent out cross country skis, snowshoes and fat-tire bikes at no cost to students. The hope is to encourage students to go outside and be active.

“I mean with the winter time, students just want to hibernate in their dorm,” said Chris Smith, NMU Outdoor Recreation Manager. “So we really want to get them outdoors and see what everything is like and we kind of hope that helps with enrollment and getting students back on campus if we give them a lot of winter activities.”

Smith says that members of the community can rent this outdoor equipment as well but they will be charged.

For more information on outdoor recreation at NMU, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Police and Firemen's Ball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police and Firemen's Ball"

Girls HS Basketball: Redettes, Miners, Hematites add to the win column

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Redettes, Miners, Hematites add to the win column"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020"

Back injury procedure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back injury procedure"

Alternative spring breaks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alternative spring breaks"

Active shooter training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Active shooter training"