Snowfest at NMU celebrates outdoor winter activities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Students at Northern Michigan University got a little taste of what winter activities the U.P. has to offer at their annual Snowfest event on Wednesday.

Through a partnership with the Noquemanon Trail Network, NMU is able to rent out cross country skis, snowshoes and fat-tire bikes at no cost to students. The hope is to encourage students to go outside and be active.

“I mean with the winter time, students just want to hibernate in their dorm,” said Chris Smith, NMU Outdoor Recreation Manager. “So we really want to get them outdoors and see what everything is like and we kind of hope that helps with enrollment and getting students back on campus if we give them a lot of winter activities.”

Smith says that members of the community can rent this outdoor equipment as well but they will be charged.

