ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Snowplows out working in one western Wisconsin county have been struck on three separate occasions within the last 24 hours.

Officials say that one plow was even hit twice in just a matter of two hours.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), there have now been 12 crashes involving plows in St. Croix County this winter.

These incidents not only decrease the number of plows that are able to be on the road but ‘they also left operators shaken and a motorist injured.’

WisDOT

WisDOT

Snowplow drivers work night and day to help clear our roads during the winter. Please use caution around snowplows and give them space to get the job done. It is illegal to follow a snowplow closer than 200 feet if the plow is removing snow or ice on highways with a posted speed limit of more than 35 mph. Wisconsin Department of Transportation

WisDOT did not provide any further details about any specific incident or potential injuries.