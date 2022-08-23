GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Garrett Soldano has announced he will not be running for lieutenant governor.

Soldano, a chiropractor from Mattawan, was defeated in the primary by Tudor Dixon for the GOP nomination for governor.

Dixon announced on Friday that former state Rep. Shane Hernandez is her pick for running mate. But a source close to Soldano said he was considering pursuing the nomination for lieutenant governor at the Michigan GOP convention.

“God, Family, Country,” Soldano said in a social media post on Monday. “Over the past 2 1/2 years, I have been absent from my two boys. It’s time I put all of my energy into them. I appreciate all the encouragement and support over the past 72 hours. I have decided not to run for LT Governor.”