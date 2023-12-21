ISHPEMING, MI (WJMN) – The problem of residential flooding from this past spring took up the entire special meeting of the Ishpeming City Council.

The City of Ishpeming held a special meeting last night to review findings to date from an investigation into the cause of residential flooding from the spring of 2023. The report included video inspections of the sewer mains and the lateral lines that run from the main to the households in question. The report initially found the sewer mains were intact and in good shape, however, the lateral lines from abandoned, damaged, unused, or vacant properties pose a threat to the entire sewer system. The threat comes in the form of debris, dirt, and sand from these unused lateral sewer lines, debris that eventually clogs up the entire system, especially during times of heavy rain. Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini explains the scope of this project.

“As you’re looking at this we’ve evaluated 16 164 feet linear feet in this neighborhood of pipe, doing exactly this, the camera going down through the entire length and looking for any kind of joint issues, separations route, other and you know other penetrations, things that aren’t supposed to happen.”

Cugini went on to point out that this investigation is not over, and further tests are needed. The progress so far has been to locate and identify problem neighborhoods. The City Council was presented with several options which will be voted on by the entire council.