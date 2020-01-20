Closings
Some MI lawmakers favor a moose hunt at Isle Royale

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Some Michigan lawmakers believe the federal government should open Isle Royale National Park to moose hunters.

MLive.com reports that the House Natural Resources Committee heard testimony last week on a resolution supporting a limited moose hunt on the Lake Superior island. A vote could come at the next meeting. There could be more than 2,000 moose on Isle Royale. Wolves are the main predator, but the wolf population has been struggling.

Any hunt would be up to the National Park Service. A 2018 report dismissed the idea. The park is accessible only by boat or seaplane.

