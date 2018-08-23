Some worry about impact PFAS chemicals have on gardens

The following is a report from WZZM.

Many people worry about the impact PFAS chemicals have on their drinking water. Now, there is a new threat to keep in mind.

Nicky Zizaza from our CBS affiliate in Kalamazoo reports.

Amber Adams-Falls lives in Parchment and loves tending to her garden. She says, “It doesn’t look like anything now but a month ago it did.”

She didn’t anticipate her water would be a threat to her now decaying vegetable garden she has nurtured for years.

Adams-Falls says, “We stopped watering immediately, we usually water twice a day once in the morning once in the evening and it is just not possible to water a garden this size with bottled water. It took all of the joy out of my summer basically because this is what I do for fun, this is what I live for.”

The 33-year-old is among thousands of parchment residents using bottled water after tests revealed high levels of PFAS. It’s a potentially cancerous chemical found in the tap water.

She says, “We can’t eat apparently any of our previous canned goods. So, I have over 300 jars of home preserves on my shelves that we can’t touch and will have to be thrown away.”

The health risks sparking a wide range of questions Adams-Falls says public officials are not addressing.

She says, “The more I think about it and the more people I talk to I start to realize the kind of terrifying massive scope of this issue. Our tomatoes are full of water, our zucchini it was all watered with this water so we were kind of concerned that we shouldn’t be eating this.”