MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been nearly one week since 35-year-old Theodore W. Egge went missing in Marinette County, and his parents are speaking out.

Local 5 News caught up with Ted and Roxanne Egge to talk about their feelings and what they think may have happened to their son.

“He was living with a guy up in this area, and [the guy] contacted [Roxanne] on Saturday afternoon and said he was concerned for Theodore and that he hadn’t seen him,” explained Ted. “That was when Roxanne and I started to be concerned about it as well.”

The guy that Theodore was living with did file a missing persons report on Saturday. After the report went public, Roxanne became “really concerned.”

Roxanne explained to Local 5 News that Theodore’s roommate said that Theodore’s car ran out of gas Friday. The roommate then got a call from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, who said they found Theodore’s car on the side of the road.

After Theodore ran out of gas, his parents said that he asked a resident near the location which way Athelstane was, and that resident pointed south. Theodore then proceeded on foot.

A member of the search party for Theodore said that he had gone down that same road in his vehicle about 30 minutes after Theodore ran out of gas, and there was no sign of him.

“We’ve been up here pretty much since the search party, and we’ve been dropping flyers, we’ve been knocking on doors,” said Ted. “We’ve been getting bits of information, and somebody knows something.”

Ted continued on to tell Local 5 News that he and Roxanne are “really, really grateful for everyone that has gotten involved in this. Family, friends, strangers, everyone has been really involved, and there’s a lot of great people up here.”

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has been working to locate Egge, but deputies have stated the recent snowfall has made things more complicated.

“Every lead that we get, we’re going to continue to look,” said Randy Miller, Marinette County Sheriff. “We’re going to continue doing what we can to help them.”

Theodore Egge is 5’11” and weighs around 190 pounds with blue eyes and no hair.

If anybody has any information on the welfare or whereabouts of Theodore Egge, you are encouraged to contact the Marinette County Dispatch Center at (715) 732-7627.