Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’.

The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.

A man told police that he was injured by the cord on August 26 and noticed it was up again around 4 a.m. on August 29.

The cord was hanging neck high across the path and was attached to a chain link fence.

On August 31, police officers found a new wire cord that was placed across the path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The cord was removed and collected as evidence.

Police are actively investigating these situations and are asking for any information from the public. Those who have information can call 608-266-6014 or 608-225-2345.

No additional details were provided.