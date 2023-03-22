WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Winnebago County is charged with killing both of his parents after they were found dead in their home early Saturday morning.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 25-year-old Erik Metzig is facing two counts of intentional homicide after allegedly killing his parents. On March 18 around 5:15 a.m., a 911 call to Winnebago County came in where the caller hung up.

Deputies went to the address of the scene to check on the welfare of the residents. The residents of the home operated Union Star Cheese on Cty RD. II. So deputies responded to Union Star Cheese but were unable to find either of the residents.

A witness said the two should be home, and after walking through the residence, both were found covered in blankets with bags over their heads. The complaint says the victims died from apparent gunshot wounds.

The witness said that Erik was living with his parents and should be home, but his car was missing. A search warrant showed an AR platform rifle on the kitchen table with a loaded magazine inserted.

The complaint says the witness knew Erik had recently shown interest in these weapons.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department found Erik and his vehicle at the Heart of the Valley YMCA in Kimberly. Staff members called after seeing a suspicious man.

The caller said that Erik, who was unknown at this time, was wandering around the parking lot and came inside and went into the shower area.

Eventually, police contacted Erik and a search warrant of his vehicle revealed red smears. These smears are believed to be blood on the driver’s side visor and the roof liner above the driver’s seat.

Erik was reportedly wearing yellow-toned shooting glasses when police contacted him. Authorities tried to speak with him about the incident, but he declined.

A journal was found in Erik’s bedroom that reportedly detailed that he wanted to ‘eliminate’ his parents and make it look like they went missing while out for a walk.

Erik is charged with the following:

First Degree Intentional Homicide Felony Life in prison

Court records show that Erik is due in court at 2:30 p.m. for this initial appearance. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.