UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – As part of the holiday season, Local 3 presents Songs of the Season.

Songs of the Season is two half hour presentations that feature winter concerts from elementary, middle and high schools from around the Upper Peninsula.

Part one features Emerald Elementary in Manistique, Marquette Senior High School Bands, Mather Elementary in Munising, Aspen Ridge Elementary in West Ishpeming and Houghton High School Choir and Band.