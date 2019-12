UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – As part of the holiday season, Local 3 presents Songs of the Season.

Songs of the Season is two half hour presentations that feature winter concerts from elementary, middle and high schools from around the Upper Peninsula.

Part two features KI Sawyer Elementary, Iron Mountain Choirs, W.C. Cameron Elementary in Gladstone, Lakeview Elementary in Negaunee and Escanaba Orchestras.