SOS: Election results delays on website don’t indicate fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Concerns arose after the election polls closed Tuesday night when numbers on the state’s website were not matching numbers seen elsewhere.

Several viewers reached out to New 8 Wednesday asking for clarity on the situation.

A spokesperson with the Secretary of State’s Office says its website is updated when counties come to them directly with complete results. Even when those results are reported to them, officials say there are still procedures that need to happen before updating results online, which can take some time.

“This delay is no way indicative of fraud or cause for concern,” the SOS spokesperson said. “We advised many journalists and the public ahead of the election that our website is always the last place for things to be updated and that they should check county websites first for more up-to-date results,” the state said.