South Dakota man guilty of killing, dismembering girlfriend

PIERRE, SD (WFRV) – A South Dakota jury convicted a man of killing his girlfriend and dumping her dismembered body in a river in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula last year.

Jurors in Pierre on Tuesday found 45-year-old Stephen R. Falkenberg guilty of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder in the March 1 death of 46-year-old Tamara LaFramboise.

Falkenberg is scheduled to be sentenced March 2.

He faces life and prison and up to $100,000 in fines. Prosecutors said in court documents that Falkenberg told his sister he argued with LaFramboise, pushed her and she hit her head and died.

Suspect in Homicide, Dismemberment Case Pleads Not Guilty

FRIDAY 3/22/19 1:31 p.m.

A Yankton, South Dakota man accused of killing a woman and dumping her dismembered body in a Menominee County river is pleading not guilty.

45-year-old Stephen Falkenberg is charged with Second-Degree Murder and faces life in prison. On March 16, the dismembered body of Tamara Laframboise, also of Yankton, was found by two boys in Little River. Investigators say her head, feet, and hands were cut off and are still missing. Laframboise had reportedly been missing since March 1.

According to court papers, Falkenberg told his daughter he pushed Laframboise during an argument, causing her to hit her head and die.

Falkenberg will be back in court in April. He is currently not facing charges in Menominee County.