South Shore Fishing Association hits Lake Superior for weekend full of fishing for families and veterans

MARQUETTE– You rarely see kids participating in a fishing tournament, but today’s Women’s and Children’s Fishing Tournament was all about.

“Fishing is a family activity,” said Lindsie Beauchamp, Treasurer, South Shore Fishing Association. “If you don’t involve in the whole family, you won’t have future anglers.”

And even though Beauchamp wasn’t one of the ladies out on the water today, as treasurer of the South Shore Fishing Association, she has a passion for the sport.

“I grew up on Lake Superior with my dad,” said Beauchamp. “I absolutely love it. It’s one of my favorite pastimes and if I have free time on the weekend or an evening, I want to get our on Superior.”

Today’s event was the kick-off to something larger Saturday where the group will honor our veterans. They will 77 boat captains volunteering their time and boats to take out 163 veterans onto Lake Superior for a day of fishing.

“These are service members that gave for our country and we have our freedoms because of what they gave to us,” said Beauchamp. “So it’s just something to show our appreciation and give back to them.”

One way the community can be involved is by attending the Veteran’s Fishing Day Boat Parade. It’s at 1:00 p.m. by Mattson Lower Harbor Park.