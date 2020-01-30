South Shore Fishing Association puts on first ever Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby this weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, February 1, South Shore Fishing Association is putting on the first ever Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby.

The event is from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. at the Teal Lake Boat Launch. It costs $10 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Prize packages will be awarded to winners in each category.

Todd Scott with the South Shore Fishing Association spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

People can pre-register for the derby at the SSFA 2020 Annual Meeting. It’s on Friday, January 31 at 6:00 p.m. at the Marquette Elks Lodge. Anyone is welcome to come and see what the organization all about.

For more information about the South Shore Fishing Association, click here.

