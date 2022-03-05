MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Meijer State Games of Michigan brought many people to Marquette all looking to leave with some hardware. But for one group of athletes the focus was not on taking home the gold, silver or bronze. Instead they chose to be defined by their abilities rather than disabilities.

“It is fun,” Breanna, a Special Olympics Athlete said. “It is nice weather.”

Caitlin, A Special Olympics Athlete competing in the 50 meter snowshoe race

“It is a lot of fun,” Dan, a Special Olympics Athlete said. “It is like games and it is like practicing.”

“I like snowshoeing because I am fast,” Nick, A Special Olympics Athlete said. “It is really cool, all of the camaraderie and everything.”

“Because it is fun,” Brian, a Special Olympics Athlete said.

Snapping on some snowshoes and hitting the trails, these athletes competed in various length snowshoe races ranging from 50 meters to 400 meters.

“I think it’s great for the Meijer State Games to come up here,” Jennifer Johnson, a Parent Volunteer for Special Olympics said. “That way everybody knows that they can compete and not worry about winning or losing. It’s about having fun, being included and maybe even trying something they’ve never tried before, or even competing if they’ve never competed before. It’s not all about winning, but it’s about meeting new people and having a lot of fun.”

The athletes rounded out the races getting some hardware to represent all of the hard work.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows that these games are inclusive, everyone is welcome, everyone participates and everyone can play,” Eric Engelbarts, The Executive Director of Meijer State Games of Michigan said. “So to be able to work with Special Olympics and bring the athletes to the games is a part of what we do.”

On Saturday, March 19 the Special Olympics Polar Plunge will be in Marquette County. Starting at 11:30 A.M. at the UP North Lodge in Gwinn, people can take a plunge into the icy waters all to support the nearly 300 athletes who participate in Special Olympics programs every year.

To register a team for the Polar Plunge, click here.