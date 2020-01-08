Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing gets ready for competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Julie Johnson is just one of the athletes on the Special Olympics cross country skiing team.

“I do Special Olympics swimming and bowling,” said Julie. “I used to do Special Olympics snowshoeing but when I saw cross country skiing, I thought it was a really cool thing to try out and I actually enjoy it. I like to move a around a lot keep myself entertained.”

The team practices a couple of times a week at the Blueberry Ridge Pathway in Sands Township.

“It’s fun to come out and do it,” said Breanna Bahrman, another Special Olympics athlete.

“I just do what my coaches tell me to do,” said Camille, a teammate on the cross country skiing team. “I do double pole, I do everything. And I go down the hills and I come back up the hills. And I’m starting to lean how to turn and so my wedge and it’s fun.”

If you’ve ever considered the sport, these athletes seem to enjoy it. It just takes practice and knowing that you’re not going to be a pro right away.

“You gotta go with the flow sometimes,” said Julie. “If you fall, get back up. If you fall again, get back up again. People fall a lot. Even the professionals sometimes do.”

These athletes say that as you practice, you grow.

“I’m proud of myself and I just want to keep on going and see how far I can go,” said Camille. “We’ll be going downstate in February for the state games and we’re going to see how well we do sown there. It’s going to be a little bit harder, but we know we can do it. And all we gotta do is just look positive and just do it.”





