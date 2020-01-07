Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 hosts 2020 U.P. Winter Games on Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 is holding their 2020 Winter Games on Saturday, January 11.

Athletes will compete in cross country skiing, snowshoeing, alpine skiing and snowboarding events. Cross country skiing and snowshoe events will take place at Rippling River Resort. Alpine skiing and snowboarding events will take place at Marquette Mountain.

This is their regional event before the state competition near Traverse City in February.

Pam Bahrman, the area director spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

The public is to attend the opening ceremonies at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Rippling River Resort, which will then be followed by the competition.

