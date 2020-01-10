Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The 2020 Special Olympics competition for powerlifting will be here before we know it, and Local 3 caught up with the athletes as they prepare.

These competitors have been preparing for the powerlifting competition since the first week of December.

Eric Mason, a Special Olympics powerlifting coach says this competition means everything to his athletes.

” It just gives them a purpose, it gets them out here. We have an old term sweating and smiling, as long as their sweating and their smiling we’re doing our job, ” says Eric Mason, Special Olympics Powerlifting Coach.

Mason says he couldn’t imagine his life without the Special Olympics.

” As you can see the smile that I get from this it never leaves in all honesty. This is probably my thirty-third year in Special Olympics in some respect or another, in some sport or another and you can’t help but enjoy this, ” continues Mason.

The state games begin the first week of June in Mount Pleasant and these competitors say they’re excited.

Sam Bredbury, Special Olympic athlete says, ” You’re out there trying your best, achieving your goals, and having a blast. ”

Mason says the Special Olympics is a good way for his athletes to stay positive.

” I think it just gives them good confidence, it also helps them in their everyday life, just getting stronger, and being active and athletic, it’s just a good win-win all around, ” continues Mason.