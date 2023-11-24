GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An overturned milk tanker closed the northbound lanes of a Lower Peninsula highway near Grand Rapids Friday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., crews with the Grand Rapids Fire Department were sent to northbound US-131 after a milk tanker overturned near Wealthy Street spilling milk onto the roadway.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers shut down the surrounding section of the freeway. Traffic was detoured around the crash and back on the freeway at Market Avenue.

The spill was considered a hazmat situation due to some fuel spillage, the location over the river and the large amount of milk that spilled, GRPD said.

The Michigan State Police said that the “milk cannot simply be washed off the roadway as it can be toxic to fish in the water system.” The clean up is expected to talk two to three hours.

The driver was not hurt, MSP said.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or how much milk was spilled.

The crash remains under investigation.