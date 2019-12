MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Spirit of the Solstice, an alternative health and wellness fair that features readers and healers offering mini sessions so guests may sample different styles of healings, readings, and related services is on Saturday, December 7.

It will be at Marquette Alternative High School from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Michelle Nichols with Spirit of the Solstice spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

For more information, click here.