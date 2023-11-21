MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — The holiday season was ushered in with a large crowd Monday night in Marquette Township.

Performers with Studio Dance Arts entertained on the big stage at the Westwood Mall. Kids were also able to see Santa Claus, and the lighting Township’s huge Christmas tree marked the beginning of the countdown to Dec. 25 for children in the area.

The Grinch made an appearance—but was quickly apprehended by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department.

To see the dazzling display for yourself, pull off US-41 between Wright St. and Commerce Dr. in Marquette.