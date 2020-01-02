Spread Goodness Day kicks off new year with Getz’s Clothiers partnership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Spread Goodness Day is on March 13, 2020. This event is to inspire a global day of simple goodness by encouraging individuals, schools & organizations to spread some goodness to show the explosive power that one act of goodness multiplied by hundreds, thousands, and maybe millions has to change the world every single day.

Spread Goodness Day and Getz’s Clothiers are kicking off the new year with an exciting new retail partnership featuring and selling Spread Goodness Day apparel in their downtown Marquette store. Proceeds from January 1st – February 28th will fund Spread Goodness Day’s program.

The program provides custom, recyclable sunglasses to 5,000 students nationwide who have applied and are already planning do-gooder projects for SGD 2020. To celebrate, a food drive will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday, January 9th at the Ore Dock Brewing Company in conjunction with a playful promotional photo shoot to collect donations for the Marquette St. Vincent De Paul and Salvation Army food pantries. Anybody who brings a food item to donate will receive a free pair of SGD sunglasses or sticker.

Anna Dravland, founder of Spread Goodness Day spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the effort.

For more information on Spread Goodness Day, click here.


