(WFRV) – Ssu-Chia Cheng walked out of Harris, Michigan with her second career victory winning the 2022 Island Resort Championship.

It was a dominating performance from Cheng from start to finish. Her second round on Saturday set herself up for a victorious Sunday.

Cheng didn’t bogey once on Saturday and finished with eight birdies as well on the afternoon. She really separated herself as the clear winner on the leaderboard on championship Sunday when she shot birdies on three of her last four holes and finished with a score of -17, which tied a tournament record.

This was Cheng’s first win on the Epson Tour this season.