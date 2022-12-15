MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Volunteers and staff members with the Saint Vincent de Paul Marquette District had a chance to spread some holiday cheer on Thursday as the organization held its annual Christmas Giveaway in Marquette and Alger County.

The giveaway includes toys donated through the Toys for Tots program, as well as items like books, food, clothing, and more.

“It’s amazing how many people can use it,” said Karen Reese, president of St. Vincent de Paul Marquette District. “And from the other standpoint, all of us who are volunteers here get so much out of it. I mean, it’s a very emotional experience. It’s not unusual to feel teary, because the power of giving is, you can’t underestimate that. And it does so much for the individual.

Giveaways were held in Marquette, Gwinn, and Trenary on Thursday, in total expecting to support over 300 families who could use a little extra help during this Christmas season.

The giveaway allows qualifying families to register for the event ahead of time. When they arrive, they are able to peruse the available items to choose what their children will enjoy the most.

“You walk in here and it looks like Santa’s workshop,” said Abbie Ferguson, store manger for St. Vincent de Paul of Marquette. “There’s just so much stuff and so they get the opportunity to really pick. It’s not like somebody just hands them stuff and says ‘This is what your kid gets. I hope they like it.’ They get to pick it, and we’re doing it early enough that they get to take it home and wrap it. It’s just really neat to see people getting to give the kids things that they wouldn’t necessarily get to otherwise.”

