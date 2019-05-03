Stabenow speaks on healthcare during U.P. visit

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

GWINN– U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) stopped at Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center in Gwinn today. It’s part of her health care visit check ins to talk with Michigan patients and providers.

“A Republican colleague and I are the leaders on community health center funding,” said Stabenow. “This is an example on an extraordinary health center, in fact a network of health centers.”

By September 30th money will run out for community health centers.

“I’m leading the effort to continue that funding for another five years,” said Stabenow.

There’s two issues that Senator Stabenow has her eyes on regarding healthcare. Expanding it and lowering prescription drug costs.

“Medicare should be negotiating group prices for seniors right now,” said Stabenow. “There’s no excuse for Medicare not being allowed to do that and there are a number of other ways in which unfortunately the big companies gain the system and patents and stop the competition and people are seeing the cost of medicine go sky high.”

Stabenow says especially in the Upper Peninsula it’s crucial to have centers like this because it is a rural area.

“Well I think distance is big issue,” said Stabenow. “This is a real challenge for people to have a health center, doctors, the hospital, I mean to be able to ge the care that they need.”

Stabenow’s U.P. visit continues tomorrow. She is the commencement speaker for NMU’s graduation ceremony.