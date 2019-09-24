The Stanley Cup comes to Calumet for Hockeyville USA

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN)– The Stanley Cup is in Calumet. The public was been able to view the trophy at a community celebration tonight.

It’s part of the many events going on this week in honor of the Calumet Colosseum winning the Kraft Hockeyville competition.

“I came to take part of all the festivities here for Hockeyville,” said Chris Sochay, Calumet resident. “I think it’s fantastic that we’ve got the Stanley Cup, the MacNaughton Cup, the Gibson Cup all together. We’ve got all these all other things going on. Getting excited for the game, I’m lucky enough to have tickets for that. It’s just an exciting time for Calumet.”

Events continue all week including an open skate at the Colosseum as well as a community exhibition game at 8 p.m.

