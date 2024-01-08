UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Over a dozen projects have been green-lit for funding by Michigan’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, awarding over $850,000 according to a Monday release from the department.

19 different projects statewide each received up to $50,000 to support projects related to childcare, housing, transportation, emergency planning, and more.

“Smaller communities often struggle obtaining grant funding because they can’t afford an on-staff grant writer,” said Tim Heiden, supervisor for the Village of Peck in LEO’s release. “Thanks to the Rural Readiness Grant Program funding, we will be able to hire an experienced grant writer to work with communities and provide training on how to successfully apply for grant funding to give us a better chance at bringing in needed funding for our smaller communities.”

Grants awarded in the U.P. include:

Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions, Inc. — $50,000

Purpose: Establish a network of behavioral health care providers, hospitals, clinics, health departments, tribal health care organizations, and third-party payers to evaluate and develop a region-wide solution to behavioral and mental health care access issues for U.P. residents.

Areas served: Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Luce, Mackinac, Marquette, Menominee, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft counties

Great Lakes Recovery Centers — $50,000

Purpose: Develop property site in Sault Ste. Marie for new Women’s New Hope House (WNHH), a residential treatment center.

Areas served: 15 U.P. counties and Northern Lower Michigan

City of Crystal Falls — $20,000

Purpose: Seeking funding for pre-development/engineering for identified city property for possible new housing development in Crystal Falls.

Area served: Iron County

Michigan State University, Center for Community & Economic Development — $50,000

Purpose: Pilot model, scaled fellowship addressing economic resiliency.

Areas served: Baraga, Calhoun, Saginaw, Allegan, Cass

City of Hancock — $50,000

Purpose: Feasibility study and environmental assessment related to five specific sites that were owned by the former Finlandia University that the city of Hancock would like to redevelop.

Area served: Houghton County

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Department — $50,000

Purpose: Develop plans for a brick-and-mortar Keweenaw County Emergency Response Center.

Area served: Keweenaw County

Superior Watershed Partnership — $50,000

Purpose: Provide education for promoting sustainable nature tourism; identify, prioritize and restore degraded natural areas; increase disaster response training for several partners/stakeholder groups.

Areas served:

Alger, Baraga, Marquette counties

Learn more about the Rural Readiness Grant Program by visiting Michigan.gov/ORP.