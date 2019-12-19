State awards $3.6 million for invasive species projects

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The state of Michigan has announced Wednesday that it has awarded $3.6 million for 32 projects pertaining to invasive species.

This was cooperatively implemented by the Michigan departments of Agriculture and Rural Development; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Natural Resources.

The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program addresses prevention, detection, eradication and control of aquatic (water-based) and terrestrial (land-based) invasive species throughout the state in four key objectives:

Preventing the introduction of new invasive species.

Strengthening the statewide invasive species early detection and response network.

Limiting the spread of recently confirmed invasive species.

Managing and controlling widespread, established invasive species.

This year’s grants also will support 21 regional Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas, the network of partnership organizations that work to manage and control invasive species and provide service to all 83 counties in the state. Proposed outcomes of CISMA projects receiving funding this year include: