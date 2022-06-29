The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court. (File)

DETROIT (AP) — The state must release details about a tax credit granted to General Motors.

That’s the decision from the Michigan Supreme Court in a dispute over public access to information.

The court ruled against the Michigan Economic Development Corp., which is part of state government. It had argued that GM’s tax credit cap was protected from disclosure under law.

Some information was released in 2020 in an unrelated action while the appeal was pending.

But Detroit activist David Sole said a decision by the state’s top court would be important in any future disputes over public disclosure of tax credits.