State Christmas tree to be harvested from Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — Michigan’s official 2019 state Christmas tree will be harvested from Iron Mountain.

It’s a 61-foot blue spruce. The tree is being donated by Jordan and Sarah Wolfenberg and their family.



It will be transported to Lansing on October 26 to go on the Capitol grounds for the holiday season. This marks the fourth state tree to hail from Dickinson County and the 23rd tree from the Upper Peninsula.

The tree will be harvested Thursday, Oct. 24, and delivered to the Capitol with the help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association.