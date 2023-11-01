UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — An announcement from two U.P. organizations Wednesday says hundreds of thousands of dollars have been awarded by the federal government to help fund outdoor recreation and research the industry in the area.

The Central Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Regional Commission and Innovate Marquette SmartZone have received $320,000 from the federal Economic Development Administration as the organizations work together to further innovation in the Central Upper Peninsula’s outdoor recreation industry.

The federal grant stipulated the benefitting communities should be experiencing some adverse economic event. The organizations cited job losses from the 2019 closure of the coal-burning Presque Isle Power Plant, and highlighted the potential for the outdoor recreation industry to be a long-term job provider for the region.

“The potential surrounding outdoor recreation in the Upper Peninsula is limitless, and we are grateful to the Economic Development Administration for recognizing the impact this grant will make as we continue our relentless pursuit of innovation and development in this industry,” said Joe Thiel, CEO of Innovate Marquette SmartZone.

The grant now allows the organizations to begin a year-long, three-phase project. Their plans include forming a public-private industry partnership called the outdoor Recreation Innovation Action Network, creating a master plan to encourage the growth of outdoor recreation businesses, and study the feasibility of an electrified trails network.

This announcement comes on the heels of a $3 million award from the state to InvestUP to establish the Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund, which will invest in outdoor recreation startups creating or using new technology.

The outdoor recreation industry in Michigan is gaining in growth and support, employing over 100,000 workers and bringing in about $10 billion to the state, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.