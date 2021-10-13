State leaders announce transformational mental health and addiction initiative in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – In a virtual press conference Wednesday, Michigan leaders revealed a plan to overhaul funding for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) in the state.

Under the new initiative, qualifying clinics will be funded for the entire cost of their services through Medicaid, matching the way the state reimburses community health centers for physical care.

Senator Debbie Stabenow, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, and Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Elizabeth Hertel headlined the conference. The announcement also featured statements from a variety of Michiganders, including testimonials from patients who’ve received care through a CCBHC.

“If you’re having a heart attack you go in the emergency room,” Stabenow said. “They say ‘Yep, you’re having a heart attack, actually you need surgery.’ They would never say ‘You know I’m so sorry, that grant ran out six months ago.’ But that’s what happens with somebody with a mental illness or a substance abuse issue every day.”

Under the initiative, MDHHS will provide $26.5 million to support CCBHC’s across the state. The clinics will be required to meet a service standard including 24/7/365 crisis services, outpatient mental health services, substance abuse treatment services, immediate screenings, risk assessments, and diagnoses. Additionally, funding through Medicaid will be provided to the clinics at more competitive rates than are currently provided.

Check out the full list of certified clinics here.